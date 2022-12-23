Best Seagate WD Christmas deals, 3TB 4TB 6TB 8TB 14TB 16TB 18TB 20TB CMR HDD for NAS, Plex

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts thanks to the recent sales on the occasion of Black Friday as well as Thanksgiving 2022. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards (the newest toys from AMD are available at MSRP now), processors, as well as storage components like CMR hard disks for NAS, and also external HDDs from WD. And now as we approach Christmas, prices have dropped once again (buying links below) after a quick rebound in between.
The deals come in the form of Seagate Exos, IronWolf, IronWold Pro, as well as WD Red Plus, conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives which are extremely good for heavy-duty usage like those for NAS and Plex media servers, among others.
Get them at the links below:
-
Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 6Gb/s 3.5": $399.99 + $60 off w/ promo code DLCBZ2222, limited offer (Newegg US)
-
Seagate Exos X18 18TB 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache 3.5": $299.99 + $30 off w/ promo code BFDBY2A2234, limited offer
-
Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5": $279.99 + $40 off w/ promo code 898TEXP, limited offer
-
Seagate Exos X16 14TB 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache 3.5": $209.99 (Amazon US)
-
Seagate IronWolf 14TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s CMR 3.5": $209.99 (Newegg US)
-
Seagate IronWolf 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5": $159.99 + $20 off w/ promo code 926TEXP, limited offer
-
Seagate Exos 7E8 8TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6Gb/s 3.5": $139.99 (Newegg US)
- WD Red Plus 6TB 5640 RPM 128MB cache 3.5": $99.99 (Amazon US) ; $99.99 (Newegg US)
- WD Red Plus 4TB 5400 RPM 128MB cache 3.5": $69.99 (Amazon US) ; $69.99 (Newegg US)
- WD Red Plus 3TB 5400 RPM 128MB cache 3.5": $59.99 (Amazon US)
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
