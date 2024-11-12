Signal makes joining calls a breeze with new call links

Signal, a popular privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted messaging app, recently announced a new call links feature. This allows anyone to share a link to a call with others, who can then join with a single click.

Previously, to start a group call in Signal, users had to first create a group chat, add people, and then initiate the call. This new feature allows Signal users to invite people to a group call without creating a group chat each time.

To create a call link, Signal users go to the calls tab and click "create a call link." Users can name the link and decide whether to allow people to join with or without approval. By default, users must approve others before they can join a call. Group calls created using call links support up to 50 people. Also, call links are reusable, so you can retain the link indefinitely to start group calls whenever necessary.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, Signal now supports a "raise hand" option and the ability to share emoji reactions during calls. When people raise their hands, all users in the call can see a list of those who have raised their hands. Emoji reactions can be used to provide quick feedback.

Signal has also introduced a dedicated calls tab on the home screen, allowing users to see all of their call history in one place. On the Signal desktop app, users now have new ways to view call participants: Grid view, Sidebar view, or Speaker view.

Finally, Signal has updated the call control buttons, enabling users to easily turn their camera and microphone on or off, manage the speaker source, and more.

All the above features are now available in the latest version of Signal apps for Android, iOS, and Desktop.