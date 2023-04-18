Someone bought a Counter-Strike weapon skin for $400,000

We've seen in-game items sell for tons of money, but recently a transaction was made that was among the highest ever for an item in Valve's free-to-play shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

According to a post on Twitter by CS:GO skin trader "zipL", he brokered a deal between seller "Luksusbums" and an unnamed Chinese buyer earlier in April. The sale included two items. One was a version of the game's Blue Gem Karambit knife for over $100,000, The other was the sale of a StatTrak Tier 1 Case Hardened AK-47 with a Blue Gem pattern, with four Katowice 2014 Titan Holo stickers applied to it. That in-game item sold for over $400,000 for a grand total of over $500,000 for both items.

CS:GO has seen a huge surge in new gamers online in the past few weeks. That's largely due to Valve's announcement of Counter-Strike 2, which will launch later this summer as a free upgrade to CS:GO. Since all of that game's weapon skins will transfer over to Counter-Strike 2, that will make certain in-game items even more valuable.

Source: zipL on Twitter via PC Gamer

