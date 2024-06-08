Starship Troopers: Extermination Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions are coming October 11

In May 2023, developer Offworld launched the movie-based first-person shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination on the PC via Steam Early Access. Since then, Offworld has been busy with regular updates for the game, adding new content and improvements. Today, it revealed that the game will officially leave Early Access on October 11 with its 1.0 release.

But that's not all. In a post on the game's Steam page, the developer revealed that the game will also make its debut on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles on that date.

On top of all that, the 1.0 release for PC and consoles will include a new single-player campaign, The developers have brought in original Starship Troopers movie actor Casper Van Dien to reprise his role as Johnny Rico for the campaign.

Rico, who is now a general in the Mobile Infantry, will give the player its orders as part of a special squad sent to defeat the alien Arachnid threat. The campaign will also feature three NPC companions to help you defeat the bugs.

Offworld states:

This new game mode is focused on providing a unique single-player experience. It offers 25 distinct missions and a variety of unique PvE combat scenarios across various environments, and we’re looking to follow up with a second chapter after the 1.0 launch.

In the meantime, the developer is working on the 0.8 update for the game, In a video dev diary posted during today's Future Games Show, Offworld says the Carnage on Planet X-11 update will add persistent bug bodies that will stick around after you kill them. You can even climb to the top of a bug body hill. It will also introduce armor for the bugs, and a new level with both indoor and outdoor environments.

Currently, Starship Troopers: Extermination costs $29.99 on Steam in Early Access but the price of the game will be going up once it hits the 1.0 update.