Black Myth: Wukong's delayed Xbox release not due to technical issues, Microsoft says

Questions still surround the delayed release of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox platforms. Microsoft has just now released a statement directly addressing speculation that technical limitations of the Xbox Series S were an issue. The tech giant has clarified that the delay on the Xbox Series X|S platforms was not caused by any technical problems.

A Microsoft representative stated (via Forbes) that the company is "working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms." It confirmed that "the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations." This was contrary to previous speculation by industry analysts, who said the delay was caused by issues with the weaker Xbox Series S.

Put differently, Microsoft has given fair warning that the impediment lies elsewhere, more than likely within contracts between the game's developer, Game Science, and other platform holders, probably Sony.

Interestingly, the Microsoft representative did not provide any specifics on the nature of these deals, leaving the details shrouded in mystery. They cited "deals made by our partners with other platform holders." So, like earlier remarks, the indication is that there might be an exclusivity deal, but the terms are known only to them

The situation has become even more complicated, as Game Science has previously issued a statement citing optimization issues with the Xbox consoles as the reason for the delay. This directly contradicts Microsoft's latest comments, leaving the exact nature of the problem unclear.

The developer announced last week that Black Myth: Wukong has sold more than 10 million copies on PC and PS5. The game was also at the top of Steam's list of most concurrent online players. But no timeline has been given for its Xbox release, keeping fans in the dark.



Forbes has contacted Game Science and Sony for further clarification but has not yet received a response.