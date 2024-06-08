PC Gaming Show 2024: When and how to watch and what PC games you can expect to see

Even before the E3 trade show ended, one of the highlights of that jam-packed gaming week was the PC Gaming Show. The streaming event, organized by the PC Gamer magazine and website, has been a great source to learn about some cool games that will either be exclusive to the PC platform or have a major emphasis on the PC versions.

This weekend, the 2024 edition of the PC Gaming show will be held, and it will also be its 10 anniversary. It looks like its team has packed in a ton of announcements, game reveals, trailers, and more this time, which also shows the overall strength of the PC gaming industry in general, particularly for small and medium-sized game development teams.

So, when is the 2024 PC Gaming Show, how can you watch it, and what games can you expect? We have that info for you right now.

When is the 2024 PC Gaming Show?

The event will officially begin streaming on Sunday, June 9, starting with a pre-show at 3:30 pm Eastern time (12:30 pm Pacific time), where the top 10 biggest moments in PC gaming over the last 10 years will be discussed with a number of well-known game developers, journalists and others.

The main show will begin streaming at 4 pm Eastern time (1 pm Pacific time). It is slated to last two hours and will be hosted by Mica Burton, Sean "Day[9]" Plott, and Frankie Ward.

How can I watch the event?

You can watch it on the PC Gamer YouTube channel, its Twitch channel, its X account and on its Steam page.

What can we expect to see at the event?

The 2024 PC Gaming Show will have over 70 games in its lineup this year. Here's what has been announced so far:

An exclusive Killing Floor 3 gameplay trailer from Tripwire Interactive

gameplay trailer from Tripwire Interactive An exclusive look at new content coming to popular extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov and competitive PvPvE first-person shooter with tactical team modes Escape from Tarkov: Arena

and competitive PvPvE first-person shooter with tactical team modes The debut of a new game from Sonderlust Studios

A game announcement from Devolver Digital and Artificer

and Brand new footage and backstage gossip from The Crush House

The long-awaited public reveal of Stormgate's unannounced third faction

unannounced third faction A new gameplay trailer for Mars Tactics , an upcoming turn-based tactical game from Hooded Horse

, an upcoming turn-based tactical game from Hooded Horse Also from Hooded Horse, brand new gameplay footage from Every Day We Fight

New trailer and episode one release date announcement for Fallen Aces

First gameplay trailer reveal for Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Brand new trailers for DeathSprint 66, Demonschool and Streets of Rogue 2

and A deeper look at the just announced RTS game Battle Aces from Uncapped Games

Of course, we could get some surprises as well.