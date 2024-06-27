Resident Evil Village is one of three games that join Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

The final week of June brings three additional games, plus a free demo, to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. The biggest release is the addition of Capcom's latest game in the Resident Evil survival horror game series, Resident Evil Village (sometimes known as Resident Evil VIII).

If you own the game on Steam, you can now play the game on GeForce NOW's cloud gaming servers on almost any device. In case you are not aware of its storyline, here's a quick summary from Nvidia:

Step into the shoes of Ethan Winters, a desperate father determined to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Set against a backdrop of a chilling European village teeming with mutant creatures, the game includes a captivating cast of characters, including the enigmatic Lady Dimitrescu, who haunts the dimly lit halls of her grand castle. Fend off hordes of enemies, such as lycanthropic villagers and grotesque abominations.

In addition to the full game, the Resident Evil Village free demo on Steam can also be played on GeForce NOW.

The two other games that are being added to the service include Drug Dealer Simulator 2, via Steam, and the new Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition remasted game via either Steam or on a Ubisoft account.

In addition, subscribers to the Ultimate plan for GeForce NOW can check out the new support for 10-bit color precision on Windows, Mac, and the Nvidia Shield TV box, with the latest GeForce NOW version 2.0.64 app update.

Nvidia says:

10-bit color precision significantly improves the accuracy and richness of color gradients during streaming. Members will especially notice its effects in scenes with detailed color transitions, such as for vibrant skies, dimly lit interiors, and various loading screens and menus. It’s useful for non-HDR displays and non-HDR-supported games.

Ultimate members can launch the app, click on the Streaming Quality section, and then select the Color Precision option. The recommended default value of 10-bit should be in place.