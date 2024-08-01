Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.1 is out in Dev Channel with fixes for printing crashes and more

Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.1 is this week's feature update for Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. Like previous updates, this release focuses primarily on fixing bugs and minor issues. However, it also introduces one, which, oddly, has already been fixed in the Canary Channel.

After updating to 128.0.2739.1, you may notice that many pages crash with the error code Status Access Violation. Therefore, if you use Microsoft Edge Dev as your main browser, you better switch to a more stable channel for now.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Included string for ongoing pinning message. Improved Reliability: Fixed an issue where the app would crash when opened in another window from the history page on android.

Fixed an issue where installing a new theme in gamer mode would cause a crash.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash when the last tab was closed on android.

Fixed an issue where browser would crash when printing via an extension. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where the ‘More options’ menu couldn’t be focused on using a shortcut key in the Recently Closed Hub.

Fixed an issue where the Zoom menu item was missing color in the browser's 'Settings and more' menu.

Fixed an issue where the gradient in vertical tabs was incorrectly positioned in the middle.

Fixed an issue where text resizing only occurred when hovering over the corners of elements in the browser history pane.

Fixed an issue where folders wouldn’t auto-expand when clicking the ‘Add Folder’ button in Favorites hub.

Fixed an issue where the screen reader did not announce the labels for radio buttons in a PDF form.

Fixed an issue when clicking the ‘Open sidebar search’ button after installing the site as an app caused the search box to appear at the bottom.

Fixed an issue where the site icon was misaligned with the site name when hovering over the tab. Android: Fixed an issue where authenticated pages wouldn’t open in AAD’s new page on Android.

Resolved an issue where the Name field was not defined for photos in the Recent tab on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue when clicking on a new tab in landscape mode caused the page animation to shrink on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the switch position was incorrectly displayed in the account panel on iOS.

Fixed an issue where the search icon disappeared on the reward page when switching to dark mode on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge Insider Channel installers from the official Edge Insider website. Supported platforms include Windows 10, 11, macOS, Linux, and Android.