The CrowdStrike Windows outage continues to affect tons of critical businesses worldwide

The faulty software update for Windows-based systems released earlier today by cybersecurity company CrowdStrike continues to affect businesses and individuals worldwide, even as both CrowdStrike and Microsoft have released info on how to fix the issue. People have encountered the classic Blue Screen of Death due to the botched update.

While Microsoft was not directly at fault for this CrowdStrike-created patch, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella posted a message on his X account stating that the company is "working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry" to help fix the problem so businesses and organizations can "safely bring their systems back online."

Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 19, 2024

CNBC has posted updates throughout the day today on the effects the CrowdStrike software problem has had worldwide. Epic Systems, the large healthcare software company, confirmed the current issue has kept many businesses from accessing Epic's systems.

The UK's National Health Service has also reported the outage has prevented some appointment bookings for doctors in the NHS, along with preventing access to patient records.

Delivery services Federal Express and UPS have reported the CrowdStrike outage will impact some deliveries of their packages. Some of them that were scheduled to be delivered on Friday could be delayed.

CNN has even more reports on the continuing CrowdStrike effects. It states that over 2,000 fights have been canceled in the US. It added:

In addition to flights, the technical disaster has affected some 911 operations in the United States; mass transit in New York and Washington, DC; banking in Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom; Hong Kong’s Disneyland; and the Israeli health service.

Elon Musk, owner of X, Tesla, SpaceX, and other tech companies, posted word on his own X account, stating, "We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all." It's not clear if he got rid of CrowdStrike for all of his companies or just some of them.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz has apologized for this incident, and stated the company would "work with each and every customer to make sure we can bring them back online." He admitted that it "could be some time for some systems that just automatically won't recover."