Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features an evil Batman voiced by Kevin Conroy

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received another trailer at The Game Awards show today, and in addition to revealing a new release date, it had a character reveal: the Batman. As a special surprise, it was revealed the late Kevin Conroy will be the voice of the Dark Knight again. The trailer is embedded above.

The evil Batman shown in the trailer looks to be affected by Brainiac like the other heroes of Metropolis, with him being shown breaking his iconic no killing rule. The title is set in Rocksteady's Arkham universe, meaning this Batman is the same one players took to the streets in the original Arkham trilogy by the studio.

Kevin Conroy also voiced Batman in the original titles, making his reappearance a special one. The actor passed away in November after decades of being the voice of the Caped Crusader. The end of the trailer pays tribute to Conroy with a "Thank you Kevin" note accompanied by the Batman symbol.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's four-player cooperative action is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Following the multiple delays, the title now has a May 26, 2023 launch date attached to it.