You can beta test Mortal Kombat 1 from August 18-21 if you pre-order the game

Fans of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise now know when they will be able to get some hands-on time with the next game in the series, Mortal Kombat 1. It's been revealed that the beta test for Netherrealm Studio's title will run from August 18-21.

The date announcement was posted on the official Mortal Kombat X (formerly Twitter) account. A follow-up post revealed which fighters and which locations will be part of the beta test. The fighters will include Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei.

It will also include Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost as "Kameo" fighters. This is one of the new features of the game, where players can call upon an AI quick assist from a second character. The beta stages will be The Teahouse & Johnny Cage's Mansion.

Keep in mind that this beta test will be just for people who pre-order the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S version of Mortal Kombat 1. You can preorder either version of the game now on Amazon.

It will not be available for the PC or Switch editions. Hopefully, we will get more info on the beta test, including a specific time for the test to start, in the near future.

The full version of Mortal Kombat 1 will debut less than a month after the end of the beta test, on September 19. While there will likely be a ton of content for fans of the series to check out at launch, Netherrealm already has some post-launch content plans for Mortal Kombat 1.

That includes adding at least six new playable fighters. Some of them will come from outside the MK universe, like DC Comics' Peacemaker, the Boys' Homelander, and Invincible's Omni-Man.

