Xbox gamers will soon be able to stream games live directly to Discord at 1080p (full HD)

Streaming live games continues to be popular for content creators and for their audiences. Today, the Discord chat service announced that it has a new agreement with Microsoft that will allow games on Xbox Series X and S consoles, and the Xbox One directly to Discord.

The service's official blog states that members of the Xbox Insiders program can go ahead and start streaming their games to Discord. Those users will have to connect their Microsoft account to Discord, first. Discord stated:

Once you’re all connected, the next time you press the Xbox button on your controller and open the Parties & Chats tab on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, select Discord, then scroll to one of your available servers and join a Voice channel. You’ll be placed in that community’s Voice channel. Select “Stream your game” when you’re ready to start streaming.

This new feature will also work with Discord DMs and Group DMs as well:

Join your DM call on desktop or mobile, then use the “Transfer to Xbox” button to move your DM conversation to your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One. Once moved over, the “Stream your game” option will appear in the Xbox guide, just like if you were in a server call.

If you are a paid member of the Discord Nitro service, you will be able to stream Xbox games at "increased framerates" (perhaps 60 fps) and resolutions, up to 1080p. Discord Nitro costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually.

There's no word yet on when streaming Xbox games to Discord will be generally available for all Xbox console owners other than the vague "soon". Discord also hinted that more features are in the works for Xbox gamers, stating, "We are far from finished, and we’ll have more news to share with our friends at Xbox later this year."