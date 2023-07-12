Microsoft will make it easier to report offensive voice chats in Xbox games

It's not uncommon for Xbox console gamers to get into a multiplayer game session and hear some offensive or inappropriate words coming over the earphones. Today, Microsoft announced it will be testing a new feature designed to quickly record and report these kinds of chats to the Xbox division.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead members of the Xbox Insiders program in select English-language countries and territories ((US, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand) will be able to test this new feature starting this week. It stated:

More specifically, this feature equips Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players with the ability to capture a 60-second video clip of an in-game voice incident that they believe violates our Community Standards and submit it as evidence to our Xbox Safety Team for review. This feature is purpose-built to support the broadest arena of in-game interactions between players and works across thousands of games that offer in-game multiplayer voice chat, including Xbox 360 backward-compatible titles.

The blog post also goes over some more specifics on how this voice capture and report feature will work:

While this feature works similarly to how you’d capture a game video, any captured clips using the voice moderation feature are only for content moderation purposes – they will not appear in your recent captures and clips cannot be downloaded, modified, or shared. Only you have access to the clip until you submit it with your report – Xbox is not saving or uploading any voice clips without you, the player, choosing to start the reporting process.

The clip will remain stored on the user's Xbox console for 24 online hours. After the end of that time period, if the clip has not been sent to Microsoft's Xbox Safety Team, it will be automatically deleted. There's no word on when this feature will be available in other languages or countries.