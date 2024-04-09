Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with Wi-Fi 6E and 128GB of storage for a new low price now

If you just want to buy a tablet to have a bigger mobile screen for watching videos, there's lots of Android devices that can fit the bill. If you want an Android tablet that you can get some work done, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 might be a better choice. Right now, it's available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.

At this moment for a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Android tablet with Wi-Fi 6E and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at $669.99. That's not only an all-time low price for the tablet, but it's $130 off its $799.99 MSRP.

The ‎1.66-pound Galaxy Tab S9 includes an 11-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM, and it has a high IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The tablet comes with Android 13 out of the box but you can get an over-the-air update to Android 14 and Samsung's OneUI 6.0 now. It includes an 8,400 mAh battery for all-day battery life, a 12MP front-facing camera, and a 13MP rear camera.

The tablet comes with Samsung's S Pen so you can use it to take notes, or even just to doodle. The Samsung Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) allows the tablet to handle your work, The built-in DeX Mode can turn the tablet's user interface into something closer to a notebook with improved multitasking features.

