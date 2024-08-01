The new Windows App for cloud PCs will be generally available this fall for most platforms

Microsoft is launching a new app for businesses that, while it will be available for most platforms, will be labeled as the Windows App. Today, the company announced that the Windows App will become generally available for Windows, along with macOS, iOS, and the web, sometime later this fall. It's designed to connect users to cloud Windows PC desktops.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated the new Windows App will support connections to desktops via Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote PC, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more. It added:

Enjoy the simplicity of a unified client that securely connects you to your Windows workspace in the cloud from any device. Enhance productivity with customizable home screens, support for multiple monitors, and USB redirection. Benefit from advanced security features, including multifactor authentication, which ensure a seamless and robust connection to your Cloud PCs and enable you to work efficiently from any location, at any time.

On Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft will be replacing the current Windows 365 app, which launched in February 2023, with the new Windows App. Users of the Remote Desktop app for iOS and MacOS will also see it change over to the Windows App, while web users will simply head over to the new Windows App URL. Businesses can learn more about these apps, and access the current public preview version, via this support site.

Microsoft also plans to launch the Windows app for Android devices. However, it will arrive a bit later than the other version. The company plans to launch a public preview of the Android Windows App sometime later this fall in the Google Play Store.

Microsoft stated that once all of these apps are generally available, customers can expect a "consistent experience" across all of them and without any functionality issues.