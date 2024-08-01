WWE 2K24, Way of the Hunter, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

It's time for another round of Free Play Days from Microsoft. Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are now getting access to three games. Over the weekend, they can try out WWE 2K24, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, and Way of the Hunter for no extra cost.

From the trio, WWE 2K24 is for wrestling fans, letting players fight it out with an iconic roster of classic WWE legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, Andre the Giant, as well as modern superstars like John Cena. A variety of match types, two career modes with original storylines involving a custom character, a business management mode, and more features like online competitive and cooperative play are here too.

Next, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet offers players an adventure set in the popular manga and anime universe, but in a separate timeline. The third-person action JRPG lets you create your own character and enter the in-game Gun Gale Online virtual reality MMORPG to explore its devastated world.

Lastly, Way of the Hunter comes in as an immersive hunting experience featuring massive open-world environments set in the USA and Europe covering 144 square kilometers each. The title touts a large selection of firearms, highly-detailed wildlife, a rewindable bullet cam, a day night cycle, and more features for hunting enthusiasts.

Here are links to the game's store pages for anyone wanting to continue their playthroughs following the Free Play Days promotions:

The next Free Play Days event, with another slate of fresh games, will begin on August 8. Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core members can jump into these games until then.