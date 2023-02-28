The Windows 365 app has officially launched for Windows 10 and 11

As part of the big February 2023 update for Windows 11, Microsoft has just launched the official General Availability version of the Windows 365 app for both Windows 11 and Windows 10. The app allows users to access Microsoft's Cloud PC servers for small and big businesses.

You will need a subscription to Windows 365 to use this new app. Microsoft states:

With the Windows 365 app, you can go from your desktop straight to your Cloud PC, which provides you with a personalized experience tailored to your settings, profile, and work style. It also reduces friction for IT administrators who can enable employees with single sign-on experience.

More details about the app can be read on this blog post by Microsoft back in October 2022. Some of the features included in the app are:

Use of a Cloud PC as a window or full screen

High-performing, reliable experiences for Microsoft Teams, multimedia redirection, and other Microsoft 365 apps

User actions to Restart, Reset, Restore, Rename, and Troubleshoot Cloud PCs available directly from Windows

A direct single sign-on experience

Support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Microsoft Authenticator for secure access to Cloud PCs

Accessibility using screen reader and keyboard shortcuts

Regular and automatic app updates to ensure employees are using the most up-to-date version of Windows 365

Microsoft will include the app with all new installs of Windows 11. For all other users, you can download the Windows 365 app for Windows 10 and 11 directly from the Microsoft Store. Microsoft plans to add more features to the app in the coming weeks and months.