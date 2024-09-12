Update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC removes Denuvo, brings FPS improvements

Respawn Entertainment's latest Star Wars adventure from last year just received a brand-new update without any prior announcements. Jedi: Survivor Patch 9 is out now for the PC version, and it's touting some major performance improvements. The Denuvo DRM solution that has been a part of the game since launch has been removed with this update too.

On the performance side, Respawn says to expect frame rate improvements across "various hardware configurations," reduced hitching, and optimized ray tracing options to scale better on high-end GPUs. The "Optimizing Game Files" screen at the startup has been hit with the optimization hammer to reduce the time it takes to go through the operation. Mouse and keyboard functionality has also been improved.

Here are the complete patch notes:

Performance Improvements: Framerate improvements for various hardware configurations.

Fixes for several sources of framerate hitching for smoother gameplay.

Ray Tracing has been optimized for CPU usage and should now scale better for high-end GPUs.

Fixes for performance related to using a mouse as gameplay input. Quality of Life: The “Optimizing Game Files” screen has been optimized and can now see speed increases from multiple CPU cores.

Mouse and keyboard functionality has been improved across a variety of menu screens, including the first time user screens, title menu, game menu, and workbench. Bug Fixes: Fixed collision issue where players could fall through elevators at low framerates.

Fix for a conversation-related crash when walking away from NPC characters.

Fix for various, intermittent crashes. General: Denuvo DRM has been removed.

Don't forget that EA and Respawn will soon be releasing Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This last-generation port of the game will land in September. Respawn says PlayStation 5 players can soon expect an update hitting their consoles too, but this one will be focused on giving them the ability to transfer saves between PlayStation 4 and 5 versions.