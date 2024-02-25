The Samsung Galaxy Ring will be shown to the public this week at MWC 2024

Last month at the company's Unpacked event, Samsung revealed a "one more thing" product near the end of the press conference. It showed off a render of what it called the Samsung Galaxy Ring on the big screen. The animated render shows off some sensors on the inside of the ring.

Samsung has said little about the Galaxy Ring. It has not revealed its hardware specs, its features, a price tag, or a release date. However, some people will be able to get an up-close look at the product for themselves.

Samsung has announced in a press release that this coming week, the Galaxy Ring will be shown to the public for the first time as part of the company's exhibit at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The annual event officially begins on Monday, February 26.

Right now, that's all we know about this wearable fitness device. The press release did not say if the company will show the product actually working at its exhibit hall or if it will reveal more concrete details about the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung said it would be showing off some new features of its Samsung Health app and services during MWC 2024. This is about the only thing Samsung said about the Galaxy Ring in the press release:

As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform — Samsung Health.

The company will use its presence at MWC 2024 to show off the AI features in its recently released Galaxy S24 phones, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Those features are scheduled to be added soon to other older Galaxy phones and Galaxy smartwatches as well.

Finally, the company will show its new Windows 11-based Galaxy Book4 notebooks at the trade show. Those laptops are scheduled to launch on Monday, the first day of MWC 2024.