The Windows 11 Insider Beta Channel build 22635.4005 (KB5040555) is a pretty minor update

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.4005, under KB5040555. This release is a pretty minor update with no new features but with one bug fix, some unnamed general improvements, and some known issues.

Here is the change log:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [General] Fixed an issue which was causing sporadic explorer.exe for some Insiders while using your PC in the latest flights. Known issues [Taskbar] [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when closing apps from the taskbar in the latest builds. [File Explorer] Insiders in the Beta Channel with the updated Recent, Favorites, and Shared sections on the File Explorer homepage may see the following known issues: Keyboard focus may be lost on selection of an unselected tab item. [Input] We are working on the fix for an issue causing the emoji panel to close when trying to switch to the kaomoji and symbols sections, or after selecting an emoji.

New build rolling out to #WindowsInsiders in the Beta Channel with a small set of improvements. Check out the blog post for all the details. No Canary build this week or Dev. https://t.co/sBncVzKfUt — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) August 2, 2024

This will be the only release for Windows Insider Program members this week. Microsoft's Brandon LeBlance has posted on his X account that there will not be any updates released to members of the Dev or Canary Insider channels this week.