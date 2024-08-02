GameStop shuts down Game Informer's magazine and website after 33 years

Game Informer, one of the longest-running video game print magazines of all time, has released its final issue. Today, in a surprise and abrupt decision, retailer GameStop shut down the magazine and closed its companion website.

GameStop has also decided to wipe out all of the content from the Game Informer website, leaving only a brief message and image, revealing the closure of the site and magazine. GameStop has not made any further official comments on this decision, including why it was made.

Game Informer magazine was first launched in August 1991 as a newsletter from the FuncoLand gaming retail store chain. GameStop purchased FuncoLand in 2000 and continued to publish the Game Informer magazine. The companion website launched in 1996, and while it was closed after GameStop bought the magazine, it was revived in 2003.

GameStop added a subscription to the Game Informer magazine as part of its PowerUp Rewards program. That caused the magazine's subscription numbers to go up by as much as 8 million monthly copies in 2011. The magazine was also known for its in-depth previews of games and its frequently impressive covers.

Email I just received could have used a human writer tbh.



Anyways, sent an email to the address for a subscription refund.



Guessing the odds I actually see that refund are somewhere around 0%. pic.twitter.com/VMDbZ5YXwJ — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 2, 2024

The last issue of the print magazine, for July 2024, has already been released and mailed, with a cover story about the upcoming Dead by Daylight single-player spin-off game The Casting of Frank Stone. GameStop has already revealed in emails to subscribers that the digital version of that issue is no longer available. The message also has an email address for people who wish to get a prorated refund on their subscription.

Game Informer has been closed down by GameStop and the entire, incredibly talented staff (including myself) have all been laid off. A frustrating turn of events (especially considering we were about 70% done with the next issue and it was going to have a GREAT cover). — Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard) August 2, 2024

The decision to close Game Informer clearly took the magazine and website's employees off guard, who have now unfortunately been laid off immediately. Many of them have been posting messages expressing their feelings on this decision. One of them, Kyle Hillard, revealed on his X account that the Game Informer magazine team was "about 70% done with the next issue, and it was going to have a GREAT cover)."