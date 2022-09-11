Traces of Windows 10-style Search have been unearthed in Windows 11

Microsoft's Insider builds for Windows can often reveal interesting upcoming features. The latest Windows 11 Dev channel build 25197 has received some new features like Tablet-optimized taskbar, though the company has acknowledged it is a bit buggy at the moment. Additionally, some more unannounced features like live kernel dump, as well as hidden features like new Spotlight UI have also been discovered.

Likewise, in the preceding build 25193, the company brought back Tablet mode UI, that was later officially released in 25197. Today, Twitter user PhantomOcean3 uncovered another piece of a new feature in an earlier build 25193, whereby it looks like Microsoft will soon be adding a Windows 10-style search directly into the Taskbar in Windows 11. Back with Dev channel build 25158, Microsoft added, among other things, new taskbar search styles. There were five variants of it back then and we published a guide on how to enable them. This one becomes the sixth variant and should work in a similar fashion.

As you can see in the image above, the highlights of the day are also displayed, but it can be turned off by disabling search highlights (via PhantomOcean3 on Twitter).

