Twitter might take a bite from LinkedIn's pie with a new jobs feature

While many think of the professional social network LinkedIn when it comes to finding jobs, Twitter might become a place for job hunting as well in the future. Search Engine Journal spotted that the Elon Musk-owned company is working on a new job listings feature for verified organizations, dubbed Twitter Hiring.

There is no official announcement from Twitter as of now but it has created a new account called @TwitterHiring. The verified account created in July 2023 had over 5,000 followers and posted zero tweets at the time of writing. As per the report, some organizations such as Workweek have been able to access the feature and post job listings.

While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense.



We just got access to posting jobs on our company page.



Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/KcOaBvPNGb — Adam Ryan 🤝 (@AdamRy_n) July 6, 2023

Twitter Hiring will allow organizations to feature up to five job listings, according to a screenshot post by app researcher Nima Owji. These listings will be visible to all users who visit an organization's profile.

"Twitter Hiring is a free feature for Verified Organizations to post jobs, feature jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions," the screenshot reads. It also suggests that organizations will be able to import jobs to Twitter "in minutes" with the help of an applicant tracking system or XML feed.

Twitter's Verified Organizations subscription comes at a price of $1,000 per month. However, the company will offer the job listings feature at no extra charge, according to the screenshot and Workweek CEO Adam Ryan.

With that said, Twitter Hiring hasn't shown up out of the blue as Elon Musk previously expressed his interest in a jobs-related offering. "Interesting Idea, maybe jobs too," the billionaire responded to a user inquiring whether there will be a Twitter dating app. Also, the social media company bought the job-matching startup Laskie earlier this year in its first major acquisition under Musk's leadership.

In recent news, Twitter launched a new program to share a chunk of its ad revenue with select creators. More so, its decisions in the past months have focused around money, such as relaunching the Twitter Blue paid subscription and building a thick paywall around its API access.

Source: Search Engine Journal Via: Nima Owji