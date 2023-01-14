Twitter opens the waitlist for Verification for Organisations

Twitter has opened up applications to businesses today for early access to its new 'Verification for Organisations' program. This tool, which was previously known as Blue for Business, allows organisations access to a suite of features within the platform such as affiliated accounts and verification checkmarks.

These features include the ability to gain differently coloured verification checkmarks, which Twitter is expanding from the original blue into gold which has already been launched for companies, as well as grey for government officials.

Additionally, affiliation badges will be able to be used by people who are a part of the program, which shows which accounts are associated with which business. So a company that has multiple Twitter accounts can show that they are all linked together.

We will soon launch Verification for Organizations, formerly known as Blue for Business. Today, you can apply for early access via our waitlist here: https://t.co/wNdVPXHQRq — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) January 13, 2023

The affiliation badges will appear using the main account's profile picture as the small icon next to where the verification icon sits, and further expands the features that Twitter is providing for its paid subscribers, which Musk has been keen to do since he acquired the company late last year.