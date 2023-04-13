Twitter to allow for the buying and selling of crypto and more in partnership with eToro

Twitter will be adding in a feature that will become available on Thursday, which will allow for the buying and selling of various financial assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, thanks to a partnership with the social trading company eToro.

Elon Musk is looking to make Twitter a "super-app" as a part of his plans since taking over the platform, combining various tools and features into the social network. This will be an expansion to the existing Twitter "cashtags" feature that shows stocks and shares data on the site.

In addition to the above, there will be a button next to the cashtag which will say 'view on eToro' which will take users over to eToro's site and then allow for the buying and selling of assets on the platform. eToro already uses TradingView as a market data partner.

eToro's CEO, Yoni Assia, had the following to say about the new partnership:

"There is very high quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what’s happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [better connecting] the brands of Twitter and eToro.”

This deal marks the first positive news for the company since Musk took over the reins, with the company laying off thousands of staff members and losing advertisers over the past few months.

