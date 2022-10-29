The Jack Dorsey tweet NFT has further slumped in value, lowest bid stands at $1.62

The Sina-Estavi-struggling-to-sell-Jack-Dorsey-NFT fiasco initially began when the Twitter co-founder decided to put up his first tweet heralding the era of Twitter as an NFT for sale, which the blockchain entrepreneur eventually bought for 1630 Ether equaling $2.91 million.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Fast forward from March 2021 to April 2022, and the crypto entrepreneur of Iranian origin decided to sell the NFT for $50 million; however, the highest bid could only climb to 2 ETH or $6,250 at that time, which is still better than 0.0166 ETH the NFT later went on to fetch.

The same NFT that fetched Dorsey $2.9 million, was now worth only $29 after shedding the decimal along with the million tag. Although the best buy offer then climbed to 0.25 ETH or $400 in August, the value has slumped once again to hit 0.15 ETH, currently worth $243. The lowest bid stands at 0.0001 ETH valuing at $1.62.

Now, we have to wait and see whether Estavi holds on to the relic of the past, since he mentioned to the BBC that he may never sell it unless it gets a high bid, or gets rid of it before the string of unfortunately low bids gets even worse as it seems it isn't going to get better than the $30,000 best buy offer in the foreseeable future.