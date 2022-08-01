Twitter to offer test-drive experience to iOS users with Try Twitter feature

We already know that Twitter lets you browse its platform over the web without registration; however, you will now be able to do that without having to sign up for an account if you are an iOS user and are thinking of joining Twitter. The latest Try Twitter feature is available on the Twitter iOS app and was first discovered by App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, and then Laura Burkhauser, product manager, confirmed the news.

Twitter is testing “Try Twitter”, letting people follow and read Tweets in the mobile app without having an account



This test drive is public and requires personalization. Most of other actions like retweeting, liking, bookmarking, tweeting still require signing up / logging in pic.twitter.com/Sj0axwyXGo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 28, 2022

Try Twitter offers limited functionality, including reading tweets, following up to 50 users, searching for tweets, exploring the news, and getting notifications. However, you won't be able to tweet, retweet, or like tweets without an account. While you can configure limited personalization, there are also not many personalization options available to Try Twitter users.

Not everyone is ready to sign up for an account the first time they try Twitter. Our team wants to give people an easy way to read tweets and experience having a timeline. It's an experiment and still mvp. LMK if you have feedback (but you'll need to create an account first 😉) https://t.co/2kJe5gvRNG — Laura Burkhauser (@burkenstocks) July 28, 2022

Twitter has been trying to enhance the user experience by testing out various features including status feature, Co-tweet feature, and Twitter Notes, along with allowing users to tweet photos, GIFs, and videos simultaneously. With this test, if you are new to this social media platform, you will be able to get the Twitter experience without creating an account.

This test-drive experience is available to a few users on iOS. Currently, we do not know if this feature is available worldwide or limited to a select number of countries. For more information, we'll have to wait for when the social media giant releases any new information or makes an announcement.

Via: TechCrunch