Twitter users can tweet photos, GIFs, and videos together with a new test feature

Twitter is currently working on several new updates. It recently announced that it is testing a status feature that allows statuses like “hot take’ and “unpopular opinion” to be added to tweets. Now, it is letting users post more than one type of media under one tweet. App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, previously shared screenshots hinting at the update around April this year. Today, the company announced that it is letting users add GIFs, images, and videos to their tweets, as reported by TechCrunch.

The test feature is available for a limited time and will allow users to enhance their tweets visually. The capability also allows adding tags to both photos and videos. It is much similar to adding pictures to a tweet; the only difference is that Twitter now displays GIFs and videos alongside photos people can choose to add.

While discussing the addition with TechCrunch, Twitter stated,

“We’re testing a new feature with select accounts for a limited time that will allow people to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of format. We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test, we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,”

Just like the status feature, the official launch date for this test update is still unknown.

Source: TechCrunch