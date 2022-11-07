Twitter will permanently ban impersonators, says CEO Elon Musk

Image via Reuters

On Sunday night, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk says that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly indicating that they are a parody account will be permanently suspended.

He also said that while they previously issued warnings before users were suspended, they will no longer do so given that the platform is allowing anyone on Twitter to have themselves verified on the platform. "This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Musk said. He concluded by saying that any name change will result in a temporary loss of an account's verified checkmark.

Musk's statements come at a time when Twitter revamped its Twitter Blue subscription. The subscription will now allow anyone on the microblogging platform to wear a verified badge for $8 a month. Twitter updated its iOS app on Saturday to include the new offering.

Back in late October, the SpaceX and Tesla owner completed his acquisition of Twitter. He then wasted no time making drastic changes to the company, which included firing CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and head of legal policy, trust, and safety, Vijaya Gadde.

Musk also went on to fire half of Twitter's workforce to further streamline the company's operations. Those who have been laid off, however, sued the company due to a lack of proper notice before they were fired. Twitter later backtracked on its layoffs by asking some of its employees to return.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter