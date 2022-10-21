Microsoft is again cleaning its pipes with Windows 11 Dev build 25227.1010 (KB5020539)

Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 Build 25227, which was out to Windows Insiders a couple of days ago. It comes in the form of Cumulative Update Build 25227.1010 (KB5020539) and contains nothing new, as it is designed to test the servicing pipeline.

The full announcement says:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25227.1010 (KB5020539). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released build 25217 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this.

Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like these before have been known to break some features. For example, in the previous version of Windows, on Windows 10 Build 21292.1010 specifically, it caused issues for x64 emulation on ARM PCs.

The official announcement can be found on Microsoft's website here.