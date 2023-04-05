Google Stadia's Vice President Phil Harrison quietly left the company

After being available for less than three years, Google Stadia was shut down in January 2023. The company Vice President, Phil Harrison, who was the forerunner in the Stadia's activities and announcements, has seemingly departed the company silently.

Google Stadia, launched in 2019, was a game streaming service that was struggling to continue its operations. The news broke out in 2021 initially, that Stadia’s gaming and entertainment division was being shut down. Later, Google announced that Stadia would stop selling its technologies to third parties. Then, an official blog post from Harrison declared the official end of the service and promised customers that the company would refund all purchases of gaming and hardware.

Harrison began his journey with Google Stadia as a Vice President in 2018 and while he remained in the limelight for a while, he seemingly erased his public presence slowly as the company’s struggles began. Two employees who knew about the situation well told Business Insider that Harrison left the company in January around the time Google terminated Stadia's operations.

His LinkedIn profile, however, suggests he ended his journey with Google this month. So, according to his profile, the time spent with the company lasted for 5 years and 4 months and as of now, we do not know where the Ex-Google senior official is headed as neither company spokesperson nor Harrison respond to any requests for more details.

Source: Business Insider