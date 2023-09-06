MSI fixes the UNSUPPORTED PROCESSOR blue screen of death error

Last month, a report emerged about users facing blue screens of death with a weird error code claiming their CPUs are now unsupported. And it was not about some enthusiasts running Windows 11 on prehistoric hardware—the bug was affecting users with the most recent Intel hardware made to run 12th and 13th Gen processors. Microsoft quickly tuned in and confirmed the problem without taking much blame. Later, MSI offered a workaround, promising to deliver a permanent fix shortly. The good news is that the promised resolution is now available (via).

MSI has published an article detailing the latest BIOS update for the affected 600 and 700 Series motherboards. According to the post, the UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR error code happens due to a certain Intel Hybrid Architecture firmware setting on systems with only 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors. Moreover, despite Microsoft's previous claims, MSI says the issue appears on systems with the latest Windows 10 and 11 upgrades, namely KB5029351, KB5029332, and KB5029331.

To resolve the problem, MSI has released a new set of BIOS updates for its 600 and 700 Series motherboards.

The new BIOS coming will include an update on the Intel CPU uCode which will prevent any more messages regarding the "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" issues. This upcoming update will correspond to both 13th-generation and newer ones. There will be more BIOS available to download on MSI's official website for all Intel 700 and 600 Series models this week and all BIOS release will be available by the end of September.

You can update your MSI motherboard using the links below:

Motherboard Model BIOS update link (official website) MEG Z790 ACE Link MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI Link MPG Z790 EDGE WIFI Link MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK WIFI Link PRO Z790-A WIFI Link PRO Z790-P WIFI Link PRO Z790-P Link PRO Z690-A WIFI Link PRO Z690-A Link

Head to the official MSI website to learn more.