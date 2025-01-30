Report: After 13 years, Samsung will be returning to Computex this year

A new report from SE Daily has claimed that Samsung Electronics will be returning to Computex this year, after about 13 years of absence from the exhibition.

Computex has been around since 1981 and is one of the largest and most influential trade shows in the world, held in Taipei, Taiwan, every year. This year's event is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 20 May 2025, to Friday, 23 May 2025.

The last time Samsung was at Computex was back in 2012, when Windows 8 was the hottest Windows version, and manufacturers were showing off devices that could run the OS. Among other devices, the company showcased a Windows 8 hybrid laptop-tablet with a detachable keyboard and an all-in-one PC, reminiscent of its ES8000 TV series that could respond to touch input as well as voice commands.

According to SE Daily (translated), sources claim that this year Samsung is expected to showcase its next-gen High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) products used in applications requiring rapid data processing, like GPUs, Compute Express Link (CXL) technology, used to maintain memory coherency between the CPU and attached devices, Processing-in-Memory (PIM) technology, which plays a role in reducing data movement between the CPU and memory, and of course, the trending topic of the post-ChatGPT world, AI.

This comes weeks after the South Korean tech giant concluded its showcase at another tech exhibition, CES, where the company showed advanced display tech in devices like the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop, five new monitors, among others.

Other companies that are said to be attending include SK Hynix, participating for the second time, to show off its AI semiconductors.