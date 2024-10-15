Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will soon add the biggest Tyranid yet in a free update

It's safe to say that Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has been a big success for developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. The PC version of the third-person sci-fi shooter remains among the top 20 best-selling games on Steam worldwide well over a month after its launch.

Earlier this month, Saber Interactive revealed that Space Marine 2 would soon add a new Operations map to the game. Today, in a new YouTube video and a new Steam page update, Saber revealed that the new Operations map now has a name: Termination.

The video also shows off gameplay from Termination as players battle the alien Tyranid swarms on the planet Kadaku. Oh, and they will also face a truly huge Tyranid enemy for the first time: the Hierophant Bio-Titan.

Along with the Termination Operations map and the new Hierophant Bio-Titan, the first major content update for Space Marine 2 will include the higher Lethal difficulty level for Operations mode.

People who bought the Gold and Ultra editions of the game will soon get some new cosmetic items for their Space Marine via the included Season Pass. Saber stated:

The Season Pass will soon come to life with a Dark Angels theme pack. New weapon styles, armor pieces, and color schemes featuring the Unforgiven, that will expand customisation options to unlock in the Battle Barge, are coming soon as part of the first Season Pass.

After that first update is released, more content is coming for Space Marine 2 players, including a new Neo-Volkite pistol, more new Operations maps, enemies, a new Battle Barge expansion, and the long-awaited Horde mode. PC players will also soon have the option to download a 4K texture pack, which should make the game look much better on supported rigs.