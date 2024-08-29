Turn10 Studios launches Forza Insiders program with early access to Forza Motorsport updates

Despite the rocky start, Turn 10 Studios has not given up on Forza Motorsport, the latest installment of Microsoft's racing simulator for consoles and PCs. The game has already received many updates based on user feedback, and now, developers want to hear from gamers even more.

Turn 10 Studios announced the launch of the Forza Insiders program. Participants can offer direct feedback to the development team and even test preview builds of the game.

Although every Forza Motorsport can send feedback to developers, Turn 10 Studios says members of the Forza Insiders program will be more involved in the development. They will get access to private forums where they can chat with developers and offered to participate in regular surveys about changes, concepts, fixes, etc. They will also get to play early versions of Forza Motorsport updates with new content.

Members of the Forza Insiders will not receive any monetary rewards for their participation and testing, but Turn 10 Studios promises free in-game credits and more rewards in the future:

We want to show our appreciation to all those who are looking to be a Forza Insider and collaborate with us as part of this new program. As a result, by participating in playtests and completing surveys, we will reward you with additional free credits in Forza Motorsport that you can use to help fill out your garage. This is just the start for Forza Insiders, and we have more rewards cooking up our sleeves that we will reveal at a later date.

If you are interested in signing up and becoming a Forza Insider, head to the official program website. In case you missed it, check out what is new in the latest free content update for Forza Motorsport, which brought a new racing track and various changes to the game.