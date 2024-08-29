Vivaldi launches ARM-native version of its browser for Copilot+ PCs

In addition to launching Vivaldi 6.9 with several productivity features and performance improvements, Vivaldi announced that its browser is now fully optimized for Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. With the release, Vivaldi joined other ARM-native browsers for Windows, such as Chrome and Edge.

Vivaldi for Windows on ARM delivers several key improvements over its emulated version. Here is what customers can expect:

Optimized Performance : When you use Vivaldi on Windows on Arm, you experience faster load times, smoother scrolling, and improved responsiveness. Your browsing feels fluid and enjoyable as Vivaldi keeps pace with your needs, whether you’re juggling dozens of tabs, streaming video, or navigating complex web applications.

Full Feature set : You get the full Vivaldi experience on Windows on Arm, with every feature you know and love. The powerful tab management features, the customizable interface, Tracker and Ad blocker, everything is optimized for your ARM device. You'll enjoy using Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and other built-in services and tools that work seamlessly on the platform you choose.

Seamless Sync Across Devices: Vivaldi fits perfectly into your device ecosystem. You can sync your bookmarks, passwords, history, and settings across all your devices; desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone. No matter where you are, Vivaldi ensures a consistent, personalized browsing experience that keeps you connected.

It is worth noting that those improvements are not only for the latest Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X Elite or Plus processors—users with older Windows on ARM devices, such as the Surface Pro 9 5G or the Surface Pro X, will also notice better performance and efficiency.

If you recently bought a new Copilot+ PC and you do not know whether Vivaldi or another application is running natively or emulated, launch Task Manager and switch to the Details tab. Native applications will have ARM64 in their Architecture column.

You can download Vivaldi for Windows on ARM from the official website.