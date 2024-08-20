Start11 v2 2.21 brings a better Start menu to ARM-powered Windows PCs

Following the release of a new version of Fences 5, Stardock pushed an update for another of its Windows apps. This time, users received a new version of Start11 v2, one of the best alternatives to Windows 11's stock Start menu (it also works on Windows 10). Version 2.1 is now available for download, and it brings native support for Windows devices powered by ARM processors.

If you own one of the latest Copilot+ PCs with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors, such as the Surface Pro 11, you can now run Start11 natively without any performance or compatibility sacrifices. While Copilot+ PCs are pretty good at running "classic" x86 apps through the emulation layer, nothing beats the performance and energy efficiency of a native app.

Besides ARM support, Start11 brings other notable updates and improvements. In Start11 version 2.1, more elements of the legacy Control Panel should show up in search results, making it easier to tweak your PC settings that have not made their way to the Settings app:

Along with ARM support, there are several other updates in this release including enhanced search for legacy Control Panel items – more legacy Control Panel items will now show up when searching. In addition, there are also updates for how folder paths are stored to be more resilient with deployments and Networx is also supported when enhanced taskbar is turned on.

You can learn more about the latest update in a post on the official Stardock website. Start11 v2 2.1 is now rolling out to all users, and you can get to the latest version in the app's settings section. Start11 v2 is available on Stardock's website and Steam. Alternatively, download the entire Object Desktop package from Stardock. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, roupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

