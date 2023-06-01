Waze adds tennis star Roger Federer's voice to its navigation app

Waze is adding a new celebrity voice to its GPS navigation app, and this time, it's the legendary tennis star, Roger Federer. The Google-owned company announced that Federer's voice will be used to power the app's voice navigation feature to give turn-by-turn directions while driving. The former Swiss player's voice experience is available globally in three languages, including English, French, and German.

In addition to Federer's voice, Waze has also added a new accompanying mood called Victorious to enhance the experience. And you get Roger's G-Class SUV and Maybach S-Class Cabriolet car icons to pick in the app settings. The update comes after other celebrity voices were introduced earlier this month such as the popular stand-up comic Hasan Minhaj and the pop rock band Jonas Brothers. Moreover, Waze has previously partnered with the American singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera to voice the navigation app.

Federer announced his retirement in 2022 and has 20 major singles titles under his name. To listen to the former world champion's voice in the Waze app, tap on the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner. Then go to Settings > Voice & sound > Waze voice. Next, scroll down to find Federer's voice in the list.

Make sure the Waze app on your Android or iPhone is updated to the latest version. In related news earlier this year, Waze added the ability to locate EV charging stations while driving. It now allows users to save their electric car model and plug type in the app.

