Google's Waze makes it easier to navigate roundabouts, warns in advance about speed limits

Google-owned Waze announced some new features for its community-powered navigation app. Waze now makes it easier to navigate roundabouts by showing animations for when to enter a roundabout, which lane to pick, and where to exit. The feature is rolling out to Android this month and will be available on iOS later this year.

Waze has partnered with parking technology company Flash to offer detailed information for over 30,000 parking garages across the US and Canada. You will be able to reserve parking space from the Waze app and get information such as costs, wheelchair accessibility, valet options, and EV charging.

For users who like to take the same route every day, Waze will now label it as "Your usual route" when displaying route suggestions for a destination. The company said that the update will start rolling out for Android and iOS this month.

Many Waze drivers tell us they prefer taking their favorite routes to frequently visited places, like home or work, even if they aren’t the fastest option. Beginning this month, Waze is making it easier to see information about your usual routes, including live traffic updates and delays along the way.

The navigation app alerts you about crash history, potholes, and railroad crossings along their way. Expanding on that functionality, Waze said it will also show you early warnings about upcoming speed limits, sharp curves, speed bumps, and toll booths as well. This update will roll out to Android and iOS devices globally, starting this month.

Speaking of alerts, Waze will also warn you in advance "when emergency vehicles, like an ambulance, are stopped along your route so you can adjust your driving as needed - keeping you and first responders safer." This update is currently available for Android and iOS users in the US, Canada, Mexico, and France.