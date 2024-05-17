Google's Waze onboards Dashie to voice your daily commute

Google's navigation app (that is not Google Maps) Waze announced that it's bringing a new special experience featuring the American YouTuber DashieGames (Charlie Guzman), who is known for his comedic content, gaming videos, and skits.

"YouTube sensation Dashie is bringing his signature humor to Waze. The king of gaming and skits is lending his voice to guide you through your daily commute. Prepare yourself for hyped-up energy and a few easter eggs for the hardcore Dashie fans," Waze said in a blog post.

You can try this driving experience in the Waze app by looking for the Dashie banner in the left menu, but make sure the app is updated to the latest version. The Dashie experience in Waze is available globally with support for voice navigation in English and Spanish.

It brings Dashie's over-the-top personality "to your drives with custom directions that include hilarious mispronunciations, "fake furious" outbursts, and his custom “Dashie-Kart” vehicle."

You can pick the "Grumpy" Mood in the Waze app to hear the YouTuber's amusing cartoonish rage when things go wrong. There might be prompts during navigation like, “Y’all got yall snacks? Good! But don’t get any crumbs on them seats, ‘cause I’m not about to vacuum that up!”

This adds to the list of custom experiences Waze has previously launched, including those featuring tennis legend Roger Federer, Ghostbusters, Liam Neeson, and Gingerbread Man. For the unversed, a Waze experience is a collection of a Mood, Car icon, and voice directions in a celebrity voice. An experience may be available for a limited time globally or in some regions, depending on its theme.

The Google-owned navigation app has also released several useful features over the past months. It has made it easier to navigate roundabouts, helps find compatible EV charging stations, and shows crash history alerts for accident-prone areas.