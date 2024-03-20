Waze adds new Ghostbusters navigation experience to its app

If you are looking for a new driving experience to try out in Waze, the Google-owned navigation app has added the Ghostbusters experience "to get a whole lot more paranormal!" The company said in an announcement that the feature is globally available with voice navigation in English.

Buckle up Ghostbusters fans, because Waze is about to get a whole lot more paranormal! Our new driving experience features the one and only Ray Stantz — voiced by Dan Aykroyd — from the original Ghostbusters team. Join Ray for a joyful, infectious blast of ghostbusting enthusiasm ahead of Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire that comes to theaters on March 22.

Waze's Ghostbusters experience features paranormal expert Ray Stantz (voiced by Dan Aykroyd) giving directions during your daily commute. In Stantz's style, the app will give you commute updates like, “On this drive, I’ll be giving you directions verbally. Please ignore any clairvoyance or telepathic communications. That’s not me. That’s a mischievous spirit.”

Stantz is from the original Ghostbusters team and was featured in various live-action movies released over the years, including the first movie released in 1984. You can choose Ecto-1 as your car icon on the Waze map as part of the experience and pick the 'Spooky' mood inspired by Mini-Pufts.

Image: Waze Ghosbusters experience

The company said that you can activate the Ghostbusters experience from the left menu of app but you need to have the latest version of Waze installed on your device. Waze has previously added several navigation experiences focusing on the holiday season and featuring tennis legend Roger Federer.

Apart from that, the Google-owned navigation app has added many features in recent months. It has made it easier to navigate roundabouts by adding new animation in the app and warns about upcoming speed limits, sharp curves, and speed bumps. The community-powered navigation app also shows crash history alerts for the accident-prone areas along your route.