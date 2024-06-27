Google's Waze adds a new Minion-themed driving experience

Google's other navigation app Waze has added a new Minion-themed special driving experience. It is available across the globe with voice navigation in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The new driving experience has landed days before the release of Despicable Me 4 and gives you a choice of two different moods. You can pick the "Despicable" mood to hear a "Minion grumble when there’s traffic" or go for the "Mega Despicable" mood where minions "might scream to take the scenic route."

Your ride for the day will be the rocket-powered vehicle called Gru Mobile, which you can choose as your custom car icon in Waze. To activate the Minion-themed experience, you can find the Despicable Me 4 banner in the left menu of the app.

"Now you can jump behind the wheel with the Minions, and get ready for the yellow chaos agents to share custom navigations. Don't be surprised if they throw in a bit of Minionese, banana references or random sound effects along the way," Waze said in a blog post.

For the unversed, a special driving experience in Waze is a package of custom moods, guest voices, and car icons that you can choose to customize your navigation while driving. Setting a mood lets you express yourself on the app and you can see the moods of other Wazers as well. The car icon replaces the default blue arrow that reflects your location while navigating.

Waze has previously released driving modes with popular celebrity voices such as the tennis legend Roger Federer and gaming commenter Dashie. It has also released themed experiences featuring the Ghostbusters and Ginger Bread Man for the holidays.

Apart from that, the navigation app has added several new features in recent updates. For instance, Waze displays an animation that makes it easier to navigate roundabouts and shows crash history alerts for accident-prone areas.