WhatsApp allows businesses to book tickets and take food orders inside the app

Meta announced some new features for business users of its instant messaging platform WhatsApp. In the coming weeks, WhatsApp Business, which has over 200 million users, will get a new feature called Flows, allowing businesses to offer more experiences inside the app.

Businesses will be able to create customizable forms and rich menus inside the app using Flows. For instance, users can pick their desired seat while booking a bus ticket or order meals without leaving the chat simply by filling out a form created by the business.

The Flows feature will start rolling out globally in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post. Furthermore, WhatsApp has allowed users in India to send payments to businesses using the service of their choice. While WhatsApp offers its own UPI payment option, users will be able to pick third-party UPI apps, debit cards, and credit cards to complete the payment for the items added to their cart.

Apart from that, the social media giant announced it would expand the Meta Verified verification program to businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. In addition to a verified badge, businesses will get perks such as enhanced account support and impersonation protection.

The company said it would start testing Meta Verified with businesses on Facebook and Instagram in select countries in the coming weeks. For WhatsApp, Meta Verified will let businesses create a custom WhatsApp page discoverable via a web search and multi-device support, allowing employees to interact with customers.

In recent news, a media report claimed WhatsApp is having internal discussions to bring ads to its messaging app. However, the claims were later refuted by the company. The WhatsApp Channels feature was expanded globally last week, and Meta is also reportedly working on a native iPad app