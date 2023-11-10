WhatsApp apparently working on search messages by date for Android

WhatsApp is working on the 'search messages by date' feature for the Android version of its app. WABetaInfo spotted the feature in WhatsApp Android beta v2.23.24.16 which is now available on Google Play, adding that the feature is currently in development and not available for beta testers.

The feature lets users narrow down their pursuit when looking for a specific message in a conversation. The website shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's search messages by date feature to show how it might work.

As per the screenshot, a new Calendar logo appears in the search bar at the top of the screen when you open the Search feature in a chat thread. You can tap on it to reveal a calendar interface to select the desired date to filter messages.

WhatsApp is finally working on a feature to search messages by date, and it will be available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/TmBt78XRDc pic.twitter.com/ogo2kDtA2H — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 10, 2023

Search messages by date is already available on the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS. It was recently made available to certain testers using the beta version of WhatsApp Web. To use it on an iPhone, go to a conversation thread > tap on the chat head > Search. Next, you'll find the calendar icon in the bottom right corner of the screen.

The feature is available for individual chats as well as group conversations on iOS, and it lets you go back to a specific date in time. But one limitation is you can't select a range of days when filtering messages in a WhatsApp conversation.

WhatsApp has been testing a stream of features in recent months, including video rewind and forward functionality, texting unknown numbers, view-once voice messages, a revamped user interface, and a new reply bar.

On the stable version of its app, the Meta-owned company has added the ability to use multiple accounts, HD videos, HD photos, screen sharing during video calls, instant video messages, and more.