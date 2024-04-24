WhatsApp reportedly working on an in-app dialer for its messaging app

WhatsApp is expected to add a new in-app dialer to its instant messaging app in a future update, according to WABetaInfo. While analyzing WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.9.28, the website found that an in-app dialer is currently under development.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.28: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on an in-app dialer feature, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/0dQKF9ARA7 pic.twitter.com/TtCTIOvjP9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 23, 2024

An alleged screenshot of the feature hints at how the dialer may look when it rolls out to the masses. As of now, there is no word on the release timeline of WhatsApp's in-app dialer. The website said that it is not ready for beta testers yet and will be available in a future update.

As per the website, it's not clear at the moment how WhatsApp plans to implement the feature. But having a dialer inside the messaging app will make it easier for users to have temporary conversations and call unknown people without saving their number, it added.

Furthermore, a dialer can make WhatsApp an alternative to the stock dialer app on the phone when needed. WhatsApp's end-to-end encrypted video and audio calls happen over the internet, which could be beneficial to users with WiFi or low-cost data plans, the website noted.

With that said, WhatsApp has released features in the past to improve user convenience across the app. For instance, you can chat with unknown phone numbers on WhatsApp without saving them in your contacts.

WhatsApp's Favorites feature, which is currently in best testing, lets you mark important contacts and group chats for quicker access. The instant messaging app also added a toggle button to silence unknown callers automatically.

Apart from that, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a stream of features, including offline file transfer, Events for community group chats, picture-in-picture for videos, and support for third-party chats.