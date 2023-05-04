WhatsApp improves polls, forwarding captions, and shared document captions

A new WhatsApp update is rolling out to users around the world that brings several improvements to polls and captions. The improvements could help you create more accurate polls where people can only cast one vote and prevent misunderstandings by giving you more control over captions. While the update has already started rolling out, it could take a few weeks for everyone to get it.

The update brings three improvements to polls: single-vote polls, search for polls, and updates on poll results. Until now, restricting users to only voting on one answer in a poll hasn’t been possible; you can now turn off the ‘allow multiple answers’ option when making a poll.

The update also enables searching for polls, you can do this from the Chats screen by tapping Search and then Polls. Here, you’ll find a complete list of all the polls available to you. If you’ve created a poll and want to get the results as soon as possible, WhatsApp will now send you a notification when the results are in.

On to captions now. If you’ve ever forwarded a media item in WhatsApp and been too slow to add context before someone responded, this update will address that problem for you. The new update allows you to forward media that has a caption and you can choose to keep, delete, or rewrite it. You can also add your own caption if there isn’t one. Hopefully, this will help cut down on misunderstandings. Additionally, documents can now be shared with captions too.

You should receive the WhatsApp update automatically in the coming days. If you want to force the update, just head to your app store and look to see whether there’s an update available.