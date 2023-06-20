WhatsApp gains the ability to silence unknown callers automatically

The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is getting a new privacy feature that allows users to silence incoming calls from unknown users automatically. The feature helps filter out calls from unknown contacts that might be scams or spam messages.

WhatsApp says that the calls that are silenced automatically will appear in the Calls tab and in your notifications. This way, you can review them later and revert back just in case it turns out to be someone important.

To use the new WhatsApp silence unknown callers feature, you need to be running the latest version of the app on your Android or iOS device. Go to Settings > Privacy > Scroll down and tap on the Calls option. On the next screen, turn on the toggle button that says Silence Unknown Callers.

Apart from that, WhatsApp has also added a new Privacy Checkup tool that features a step-by-step user interface to guide you through important privacy settings. You can use the feature by tapping on the 'Start Checkup' option on the Privacy page in the app.

The instant messaging app recently launched a privacy feature called Chat Lock that allows users to hide their confidential chats in a secured folder. It also added the long-awaited feature that allows users to edit sent messages, introduced a new Security Center, and redesigned its apps for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp also introduced the Channels feature that allows admins to send one-way messages to their followers. In another update rolled out earlier this year, users can now save disappearing messages to their devices but they need to get approval from the sender of the message.

As seen in beta releases, WhatsApp is also testing a feature where users can share their screens during video calls. On mobile devices, WhatsApp Beta allows users to send short video messages that can be of up to 60 seconds in length.