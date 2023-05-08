Truecaller to work with WhatsApp and other messaging apps soon

Truecaller will soon start working to identify people contacting you on WhatsApp and other messaging apps, the company told Reuters. The app has helped to ID anonymous callers for years but as people move to messaging apps, Truecaller has decided to follow. Just like the app works for phone calls, Truecaller will identify people who are calling you on WhatsApp and other apps.

Truecaller’s CEO, Alan Mamedi, told Reuters that the feature was currently being beta tested and will roll out globally this month. The CEO said that it’s a fairly new trend for telemarketers to call people through apps like WhatsApp so this Truecaller feature may be arriving just in time for those who don’t want to be hassled by cold callers.

India is apparently Truecaller’s largest market in the world with 250 million users. Globally, the company only has 350 million users which goes to show just how reliant it is on India. These figures could get a boost by 2024 as the company said last year it’s looking to be pre-installed on 100 million devices by then. It’s not clear how this is progressing to date.

Truecaller did not give a specific date that the feature will be available, only that it’ll land this month. If you’re a Truecaller user, be on the lookout for its arrival, especially if you’re keen to block spam calls on WhatsApp.

Source: Reuters