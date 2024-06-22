Windows 11 22635.970 adds new taskbar customization features

Several days ago, sharp-eyed Windows enthusiasts discovered that Microsoft is working on a bunch of new features for the taskbar in Windows 11. Now, in build 22635.3790, which was released for testing in the Beta Channel this week, you can turn off the spotted features that allow switching to a shortened date format and turning off the notification bell for a more streamlined and minimal taskbar experience.

Microsoft has not mentioned any of those features in the official release notes for build 22635.3790, but you can make them work using the ViVeTool app. @PhantomOfEarth has shared the IDs on his X account:

Beta 22635.3790 includes the new shortened time/date format and show notification icon taskbar options!



Shortened date/time: vivetool /enable /id:48525682



Notification icon option: vivetool /enable /id:49082522 https://t.co/RaMN76f5YS pic.twitter.com/26WriS1y50 — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) June 21, 2024

Here is how to turn on the new taskbar customization features in Windows 11 build 22635.3790:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin). Switch Windows Terminal to the Command Prompt profile with the Ctrl + Shift + 2 shortcut or by clicking the arrow-down button at the top of the window. Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, if you have placed ViveTool in C:\Vive, type CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:48525682 and press Enter. This will turn on the shortened data option for the system clock. Type vivetool /enable /id: 49082522 and press Enter. This will turn on the ability to hide the notification bell. Restart your computer.

After your computer restarts, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors and tick the "Show shortened time and date" and "Show notifications bell icon" options.

In other taskbar/Start menu news, Microsoft announced a new Phone Link sidebar for the Start menu. It will show you information about your Android phone and provide additional links for some extra convenience.