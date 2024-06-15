Windows 11's taskbar and Start menu are getting more customization and improvements

Slowly but steadily, Microsoft is improving the taskbar and Start menu in Windows 11. Enthusiasts discovered a few interesting things that may soon be available or already available for testing in Windows 11 preview builds.

In build 22635.3785, which was recently released in the Beta Channel, Microsoft implemented proper jump lists for apps pinned to the Start. That change is well-documented in the release notes. What was not mentioned is the ability to drag a pinned to the Start app and pin it to the taskbar. It was one of those odd omissions where you can pin apps from the "All apps" list but not from the pinned section. Fortunately, that is now fixed.

Undocumented improvement in Beta 22635.3785: you can now drag apps from the Start menu's pinned list to the taskbar to quickly pin them to it (previously, you had to do this from the all apps list). pic.twitter.com/GO5UgU9DUx — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) June 14, 2024

Another change in build 22635.3785 hides in the redesigned "All Apps" list. It now properly supports folders, which you can expand or collapse similarly to tile folders in Windows 10.

More Start > All apps grid view progress in .3785: folders now work properly! pic.twitter.com/sAfjhsCoFP — PhantomOcean3 🌳 (@PhantomOfEarth) June 14, 2024

Microsoft also wants to give you more control over what appears in the notification area. No, you still cannot decouple the battery, volume, and network indicators one from another. What you will be able to do is hide the notification bell icon and display the shortened time and date on the tray clock. For now, none of those two options work, so we have to wait for Microsoft to announce it or at least ship in the hidden but working state.

More taskbar customization is coming to Windows 11 24H2. The newest Canary build has hidden settings for toggling the Notifications bell 🔕 as well as switching to a shorter date format 📆

At the moment these checkboxes don't appear to do anything, at least in Canary. Beta.. 🧐? pic.twitter.com/DdjQwNz0M5 — Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) June 14, 2024

Speaking of the taskbar, Microsoft recently fixed a nasty bug that was causing all sorts of odd issues with the taskbar. You can read more about it here.